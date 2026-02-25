Clearwater police target speeding, reckless driving with $75K FDOT grant

article

The Brief The Clearwater Police Department will continue their partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation, helping to curb dangerous drivers. A $75,000 contract will allow officers to work overtime on heavy traffic roads. The contract will end on September 30.



The Clearwater Police Department will continue to combat speeding and aggressive drivers with a continuing grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.

What we know:

A $75,000 contract started back on December 17, 2025, will help to pay for officers to work overtime shifts to target speeding drivers. The city of Clearwater says officers will saturate roads that are often overflowing with reckless drivers.

Why you should care:

Roads that will see increased law enforcement include U.S. 19, the Courtney Campbell Causeway, Drew Street, State Road 580, Belcher Road, Missouri avenue and other lesser-known roads.

The contract will conclude by September 30 of this year.