Body found near dumpster in St. Petersburg, police investigating 'suspicious death'

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 14, 2024 10:28am EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A woman's body was found in St. Pete on Saturday morning, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found near a dumpster in the 3800 block of 15th Ave. N. According to SPPD, a passerby discovered her body shortly after 8 a.m. and called police.

Officials say there were signs of trauma, but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

