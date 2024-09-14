Body found near dumpster in St. Petersburg, police investigating 'suspicious death'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A woman's body was found in St. Pete on Saturday morning, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found near a dumpster in the 3800 block of 15th Ave. N. According to SPPD, a passerby discovered her body shortly after 8 a.m. and called police.

Officials say there were signs of trauma, but the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

