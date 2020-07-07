Body of Lakeland man found after he disappeared during work break last week

A Lakeland man took a break from his job at a Circle K in Lakeland last Tuesday and seemingly disappeared without a trace.

Now, Lakeland police believe they have found the man's remains and are trying to piece together what happened to him.

The Lakeland Police Department says a missing person report was filed with the Polk County Sheriff's Office early in the morning of June 30 after 65-year-old Ricky Kimball stepped out to take a break from his job at a Circle K on Kathleen Road and never came back.

Two days later, Lakeland police were called to the 900 block of E. Bella Vista St. after someone found a body in a wooded area north of the roadway.

Lakeland PD says the remains were those of Kimball. Investigators ask anyone who knows anything about the disappearance or death of Ricky Kimball to contact Detective Ted Sealey at Edward.Sealey@Lakelandgov.net or 863-834-5991.