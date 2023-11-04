Body of missing fisherman found near Treasure Island: SPPD

article

The body of a 71-year-old man who was reported missing was found in water near Treasure Island on Saturday, according to officials.

Around 9:46 a.m., John Kotulick was reported missing by his wife. Kotulick left to go fishing in his kayak Friday evening and never returned, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers say they found his truck at the Jungle Prada launch.

Officials say the St. Pete PD Marine Unit, the Coast Guard and the Pinellas County Sheriff's helicopter searched the water.

According to police, his kayak was found near a waterfront home on Treasure Island. Around 2 p.m., Kotulick's body was found in water near Treasure Island, according to SPPD.

Officers say no foul play is suspected, but the cause of death has not been determined yet.

