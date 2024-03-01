Bodycam video: Sarasota bank robbery suspect killed during officer-involved shooting

Newly released bodycam video shows the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Sarasota that left a bank robbery suspect dead.

The video, which the Sarasota Police Department released on Friday, shows officers following a car believed to be driven by a man accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank two days earlier.

An officer can be heard in the video saying a pit maneuver was done on the suspect’s car on westbound University Parkway and the suspect's car is in the middle of a lake.

As the officer exits his patrol vehicle, police can be heard yelling for the suspect, William Michael Pickett, to get out of the car.

Moments later, the officer says, "He’s reaching into his jacket." Then he calls a ‘signal zero’ over the radio before announcing that the suspect has a gun to his head.

In bodycam video, police can be heard ordering the suspect out of the car, which crashed into a pond. Image is courtesy of the Sarasota Police Department.

Another officer can be heard telling Pickett not to do it and that there is a better way.

At the same time, an officer can be heard asking for all westbound traffic to be blocked on University Parkway.

A barrage of bullets is fired before an officer announces that shots were fired, and the suspect appears to be hit. Before the video ends, an officer can be heard asking for a rescue unit to come and help.

The five officers involved in Monday’s shooting are on administrative leave, which is police for all officer-involved shootings.

It is unknown if Pickett shot himself or was killed by officer's gunfire.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

