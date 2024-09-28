Boil water advisory issued for Anna Maria Island after Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Manatee County Government announced that a boil water advisory has been issued for Anna Maria Island on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, Manatee Co. Utilities issued a boil water advisory for residents for drinking water only. Bottled water is available at GT Bray Park.

The announcement was made after the county surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

