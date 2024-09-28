Boil water advisory issued for Anna Maria Island after Hurricane Helene
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - The Manatee County Government announced that a boil water advisory has been issued for Anna Maria Island on Saturday afternoon.
According to officials, Manatee Co. Utilities issued a boil water advisory for residents for drinking water only. Bottled water is available at GT Bray Park.
The announcement was made after the county surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter