'Bon voyage': France sends miniature Statue of Liberty to D.C. for 10-year visit

A miniature version of the Statue of Liberty that previously resided in France has been sent to Washington for a 10-year stay.

Video posted by the U.S. Embassy in France on June 8 shows the statue being picked up from in front of Paris’s National Conservatory of Arts and Crafts.

According to the post, the more than 1,000-pound, 10-foot bronze replica was going to spend a week on Ellis Island in front of its "big sister" before heading to her new home at the French Embassy in Washington, just in time for Bastille Day.

"This Atlantic crossing renews and strengthens our shared attachment to what we believe in, the foundations of our relationship," said diplomat Liam Wasley, Acting Deputy Chief of Mission.

