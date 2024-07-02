Book bus to visit underserved neighborhoods, give free books to kids

The Juvenile Welfare Board and its Summer Book Bus are on the road once again, delivering free books to children in underserved neighborhoods across Pinellas County.

With the phrase ‘Inspiring lifelong readers, one book at a time’ on the side of the bus – it is scheduled to make nearly 80 stops at community sites from Tarpon Springs to South St. Petersburg in July and will be giving away more than 12,000 brand-new books to thousands of children.

Stops include public libraries, community recreation centers, neighborhood family centers, childcare centers, and more.

At each stop, children can get on the bus and select two free books.

It’s all part of JWB’s Early Readers Future Leaders Grade-Level Reading Campaign, helping mitigate summer learning loss while instilling a love of reading in kids of all ages.

The bus tour is in partnership with Pinellas County Schools.

For more information on the bus tour, click here

