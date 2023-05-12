Border patrol agents in Florida 'prepared for anything' as Title 42 ends

As the southwest border braces for an expected surge in migrants with the expiration of Title 42, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they are gearing up for a potential influx in illegal immigration at Florida's maritime borders too.

In anticipation of Title 42’s expiration, Governor Ron Desantis extended an executive order for 60 more days to keep the National Guard and other state and local law enforcement agencies down near the Florida Keys.

Patrol agents say that presence will be helpful if they do see an uptick in illegal maritime crossings and right now they're prepared for anything.

According to Adam Hoffner, chief patrol agent with U.S. Border Patrol's Miami sector, Florida has only ever adhered to Title 8, which requires any non-citizen who crosses the U.S. border illegally, and without a legal reason to stay here, to be quickly processed for removal.

That means Title 42's expiration won't make it any easier or harder for a migrant here to seek asylum.

Yet, Hoffner said it's all about perception.

Ron DeSantis signing immigration bill.

If people trying to get to U.S. soil don't realize that, the perception may be that our maritime borders seem more open than they have been, even though that's not the case.

However, the opposite could happen. People trying to reach U.S. soil may believe the southwest border is more open and go through Mexico instead of the Florida Straits.

"There’s potential, the maritime environment is extremely dangerous, we’ll see migrants taking longer journeys from say Cuba for example travel through central America down through Mexico," Hoffner added.

Ron DeSantis at podium speaking about illegal immigration.

This week in Jacksonville, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation to crack down on illegal immigration.

He called it the strongest anti-illegal immigration law in the country.

It increases penalties for human smuggling, requires large employers to verify a worker’s status through an e-verify system, and it suspends the license of those who knowingly hire the undocumented.