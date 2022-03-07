Box of human heads stolen from truck in Denver, police say

A box containing human heads was stolen last week from a truck in Denver, Colorado — and now police are searching for any information regarding its whereabouts.

The theft was reported sometime between 2:30 p.m. local time on March 2 and 9:30 a.m. on March 3, according to the Denver Police Department. The blue and white box contained human heads for medical research purposes and was labeled "Exempt Human Specimen."

Police said the freight company reported the theft from the truck, which was parked in the 7700 Block of E. 23rd Avenue in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood. A dolly in the truck was also taken.

Sources told FOX 31 in Denver that the box was about 20 x 15 x 18 inches with "Science Care" written on the sides. Science Care is a program for donating bodies to science to help improve scientific research and education, the news outlet noted.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of Sunday, no arrests had been made and investigators were working to gather more information to identify the suspect(s) and recover the stolen items.

Anyone with information about the theft or those involved was asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Tips can be submitted anonymously, police said.

If someone were to find the box containing human heads discarded or abandoned, authorities encouraged individuals to immediately call the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.