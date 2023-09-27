BPD: 24-year-old arrested after victim's mother catches him with 14-year-old daughter

article

A mom tracked her middle schooler's cell phone and found her daughter in a 24-year-old man's car, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say that they were notified of a reported sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl late on Tuesday.

Officials say that the teen didn't answer her mother's phone call earlier in the evening. The mom tracked her daughter's phone to a nearby parking lot, according to authorities.

The woman told investigators that she found her daughter, who attends Bradenton Middle School, in 24-year-old Aldo Manuel Garcia Fernandez's car.

Before he left the parking lot, officials say the mom took pictures of Garcia Fernandez and his car's license plate. She gave the pictures to investigators, according to BPD.

Detectives say the middle school student and Garcia Fernandez met on a social media app.

Officials say they tracked Garcia Fernandez to Sarasota County. With the help of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Garcia Fernandez was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious battery against a victim 12 years of age or older but less than 16 years of age, a second-degree felony.

According to police, Garcia Fernandez is currently held at the Sarasota County Jail but will be transferred to the Manatee County Jail.