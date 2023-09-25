Bradenton man arrested for sexual battery of a teenager, detectives say

article

A Bradenton man has been arrested for sexually battering a teenager, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say a 15-year-old told a friend they had been sexually battered by an adult male.

Following an investigation of the allegations, detectives say they found probable cause to arrest Guadalupe Chapa Jr.

The victim also told detectives that Chapa Jr. is known to their family.

During an interview on Monday morning, Chapa Jr. confessed to the crime, according to detectives.

He has been charged with sexual battery on a person under 18 years old, detectives said.

Chapa Jr. is being held in the Manatee County Jail on a $150,000 bond.