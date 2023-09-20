St. Pete man arrested for sexually assaulting 2 victims under 12 years old: Police

article

A St. Petersburg man was arrested for sexually assaulting two victims under the age of 12, according to police.

Donterius Garrett, 25, was arrested on Sept. 8 by detectives. He now faces nine counts of capital sexual battery, three counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

READ: Parts of Sunset Beach closing so crews can begin dune restoration post Hurricane Idalia

According to police, detectives developed additional information after his arrest that led them to believe Garrett could be responsible for victimizing other children who have not come forward.

St. Pete police encouraged any parent or guardian whose child may have come in contact with Garrett to speak with their child. They also asked anyone who might have information relevant to the investigation to call the department at 727-893-7780.