Bradenton Beach weighs future of police department as city faces financial strain from 2024 hurricane season

The Brief The future of the Bradenton Beach Police Department is up in the air as city leaders grapple with recovery from the 2024 hurricane season. The talk of dissolving the department comes as officers move toward unionization. The commission plans to revisit the topic in a few weeks and is encouraging residents to weigh in on the future of their city's protection.



On Anna Maria Island, the "down home feel" of Bradenton Beach is facing a potential shift as city leaders grapple with recovery from the 2024 hurricane season.

The future of the Bradenton Beach Police Department is now on the table, as a discussion has also been sparked by a push for officers to unionize.

Future of Bradenton Beach Police Department

By the numbers:

For a department with 10 sworn officers and one civilian, the bond with the community is deep. But with Hurricane Helene damaging 95% of the city, officials say the math is getting harder to ignore.

"I love our police department. It is part of our down home feel, but we really are in a crossroads here," said Vice-Mayor Debbie Scaccianoce. "We have a lot of issues financially ahead of us that are putting a great strain on this city."

The police department’s current budget sits at just over $2.1 million. According to city attorney Robert Eshenfelder, the city could save around $628,000 annually by outsourcing law enforcement to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

"They would be able to perform that role for $1.5 million and likely less," Eshenfelder told commissioners.

Financial uncertainty

What they're saying:

While the savings are significant, the emotional cost is heavy for those who see the department as a pillar of the island's character.

"Your own police department—that’s one of the identities of the city and it has been for years, so I’m torn about this," said Commissioner Ralph Cole.

The financial uncertainty is compounded by external factors. Mayor John Chappie noted the unpredictable nature of state-level funding following the storms.

"The special session that is coming up in Tallahassee, lord only knows the cuts they will come with," Chappie said.

Officers move toward unionization

The backstory:

The talk of dissolving the department comes as officers move toward unionization. While city leaders maintain the two issues are separate, the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA) says the timing has left the rank-and-file on edge.

William Bjork, a field representative for the IUPA, says the lack of clarity is taking a toll on officers.

"I spoke to about four cops already and they are deeply concerned they will be losing their jobs," Bjork said. "They don’t know if—suppose hypothetically—if they go to the deputies, will they be able to get a job with them? There’s a lot of variables that we just don’t know yet."

Residents to weigh in

What's next:

In a unanimous vote, commissioners requested a detailed proposal from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office for further consideration. However, the city insists no final decision has been made.

"My feeling from my co-commissioners is that we prefer to keep our police officers if we can," Scaccianoce said. "But if we can’t, and our hands are tied and we find ourselves financially unable to sustain that, we have no choice."

The commission plans to revisit the topic in a few weeks and is encouraging residents to weigh in on the future of their city's protection.