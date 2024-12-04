Bradenton boy struck by car on way to school: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a 7-year-old boy was hit by a car on Wednesday morning.

According to FHP, a 23-year-old Bradenton woman was traveling south on 5th Street East and tried to turn left onto 61st Avenue East despite a stopped school bus.

Troopers say the bus stopped facing west on 61st Avenue East with its red lights flashing, and its stop bar and stop sign out.

The 23-year-old only stopped when a crossing guard at the intersection’s northeast corner blew her whistle, according to FHP.

When the driver began moving forward again, troopers said she hit a 7-year-old boy who was trying to cross the street.

The child was checked out by Manatee County EMS and no injuries were reported.

Troopers say the driver stayed at the scene.

