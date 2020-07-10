Bradenton middle school employee arrested on child porn charges

article

An employee at Haile Middle School was arrested after detectives located child porn imagery on the suspect's computer, officials said.

Bradenton police detectives said they received a tip regarding the child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They said the investigation led them to a home on 14th Avenue East. They obtained a search warrant and found a desktop computer that contained the disturbing images showing children between the ages of 6 and 13.

Detectives said the computer belonged to 57-year-old Timothy Glover. They said he is employed as a physical education tech at Haile Middle in Bradenton.

Glover faces charges of possessing child pornography.

