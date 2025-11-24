Bradenton mom’s 20-year fight for faster emergency notifications gains traction in Washington D.C.

The Brief A Bradenton mother who lost her daughter in 2005 is pushing for a nationwide emergency-contact registry tied to driver’s licenses. Her proposed "TIFF Act", named for her daughter, Tiffany, is now getting attention on Capitol Hill. If adopted nationally, the program could allow law enforcement to contact families in minutes instead of hours.



A Bradenton mother who lost her daughter in 2005 is pushing for a nationwide emergency-contact registry tied to driver’s licenses.

The backstory:

Christine Olson’s daughter, 22-year-old Tiffany, was killed by a drunk driver in 2005 in Palmetto. Olson says she didn’t learn about the crash for more than six hours, despite living just 15 minutes away.

That delay drove Olson to create "To Inform Families First" (TIFF), a voluntary program that lets people register emergency contacts directly through their driver’s license or state ID. When an officer swipes the ID, the contacts immediately appear.

More than 21 million people in Florida are now registered. 18 other states have adopted similar systems. Now, Congressman Vern Buchanan has introduced the TIFF Act, intended to help states nationwide implement the registry.

Dig deeper:

In the aftermath of Tiffany’s death, Olson says she felt shock, confusion, and helplessness. Her emotions were intensified by not knowing what happened to her daughter for hours.

Realizing that police typically rely only on an address printed on a driver’s license, she wondered how many other families were enduring the same painful delay.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grieving mom on a mission ‘to inform families first’ by adding emergency contacts to driver’s license

In October 2006, she launched the TIFF initiative in Tiffany's honor. Nearly two decades later, the program’s success in Florida is now the blueprint for a potential national system.

Why you should care:

Olson says six hours is the national average for next-of-kin notifications after serious crashes, a delay that leaves families in the dark during critical medical moments.

The TIFF registry aims to reduce that notification time to as little as two minutes, providing officers immediate access to emergency contacts and giving families crucial information when every second counts.

What's next:

The TIFF Act awaits further discussion in Washington. Meanwhile, Olson has launched the "Every Second Counts" campaign and is partnering with local organizations and businesses to encourage more people to register.

To register in Florida, click here.