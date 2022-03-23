Bradenton photographer tells 'profoundly moving' story of Ukrainian refugee crisis

Photographer Allan Mestel has an eye – and a heart – for what he calls "that decisive moment."

"Being in the situation and witnessing, you see things that are just so profoundly moving," said Mestel.

Ukrainian refugees photographed in Poland by photographer Allan Metsel

When he's not in his Bradenton studio, he is capturing moments of importance to social justice, civil rights, and general humanity.

From the faces of people living on the streets of the Tampa Bay area to the faces of migrants crossing the border from Mexico to the US – and now the faces of Ukrainian refugees in Medyka, Poland.

He traveled to the crossing as millions fled their homeland, being invaded by Russian troops.

"I just showed up at the border with my cameras, very very quickly, started just being overwhelmed by what I saw," he said.

Mestel spent a week at the Medyka crossing.

"The scale of the migration, the refugee crisis is just something unbelievable. You really don’t get a sense of that until you see it," he said.

Each photo he snapped, shows the individual's pain and the unknown they face. He also captured the resiliency of the Ukrainians.

Nearly all were women and children.

"Each individual person is a tragic situation with their own loss and despair and horror and everything that’s happened to them," said Mestel.

Through the despair, he also witnessed moments of humanity in the effort to provide aid to individuals and small groups. Many came with food, clothing, and supplies to help those who need it.

"People have gotten in cars, busses, minivans from all over Europe, all over the world and flocked to the boarder," he said.

Mestel plans to exhibit his photos. He hopes to generate funds for relief efforts, but more so, that his photos leave a lasting impression on the world.

"My effort is to create an encounter experience so you can feel that you look at the eyes of the individual and you develop some empathy. That will hopefully drive you to action. Drive understanding, compassion," he said.

Mestel's gallery can be viewed at https://www.allanmestel.com/galleries