Bradenton police add credit card skimming device detectors to their arsenal

Swiping your credit or debit card could be opening yourself up to thieves if they’ve been able to put credit card skimmers on card readers. But now, the Bradenton Police Department is dedicating time and manpower to make sure residents and their bank accounts remain safe.

Big picture view:

Detective Michael Carpenter of the Bradenton Police Department carries a new tool to detect credit card skimmers.

"These are super easy to use. You hit the button, get the blue light. Put it into the device," he explained.

A green light means the credit card reader is safe to use, but a red light means a credit card skimmer is present.

"It would tone and that means a skimming device has been detected," he said.

A gas station off of 12th Avenue East in Bradenton was clear of any skimmers when Carpenter used the detection device.

However, on the first day and first try of using the skimmer detector at another local convenience store, Detective Carpenter uncovered a criminal’s work.

"The one that I had until I got it about a quarter of the way off, I still thought I maybe breaking the machine," he said.

It was found at an in-store terminal.

The skimmer was placed on top of a credit card reader and was almost identical to what you’d expect to see.

"Not only did it clip at the top, but it wrapped around the device. I realized this is a skimming device," said Detective Carpenter.

Dig deeper:

Through a grant funded by the FDLE, Bradenton Police Department’s Financial Crimes and Elder Fraud Unit purchased the credit card skimming detective devices.

"Sometimes they are impossible to detect. This is a quick and easy way for our detectives to identify those devices, remove those devices and enter them into evidence," explained Meredith Censullo with the Bradenton Police Department.

Part of the grant will also allow officers to work overtime and dedicate time to skimmer detection.

"We are receiving money to do specialized enforcement and spend a day going out and looking for these credit card skimmers," Censullo shared.

While there are other options to pay like paying by phone or using Apple, Samsung or Google Pay, the Bradenton Police Department said this will protect those who still swipe to purchase.

"As our technology evolves so does the technology used by criminals, and so it’s always staying aware and alert," said Censullo.

What you can do:

Bradenton Police said the safest way to protect yourself is to use cash.

If you don’t like to do that, they say tapping to pay or using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay is just as safe because the information is double encrypted and makes it harder for criminals to obtain.

