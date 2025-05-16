Grady Judd: 255 suspects, including 36 illegal immigrants, busted in operation ‘Fool Around and Find Out’
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - More than 250 suspects were arrested during a nine-day, multi-agency undercover investigation.
Operation ‘Fool Around and Find Out’ focused on human trafficking, child predators and illegal immigration.
By the numbers:
Of the 255 suspects arrested, investigators say 141 suspects were charged with soliciting prostitutes; 93 suspects were charged with offering to commit prostitution; 10 other suspects were charged with crimes related to prostitution, such as aiding/abetting a prostitute or transporting a prostitute; and 11 suspects were arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex or other child-sex-related crimes.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, four victims of human trafficking were identified and are being offered services from One More Child and Heartland for Children.
What's next:
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more information during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
