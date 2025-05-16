Grady Judd: 255 suspects, including 36 illegal immigrants, busted in operation ‘Fool Around and Find Out’

The Brief More than 250 suspects have been arrested in a nine-day undercover investigation. Operation ‘Fool Around and Find Out’ focused on human trafficking, child predators and illegal immigration. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide more information during a press conference on Friday at 10 a.m.



More than 250 suspects were arrested during a nine-day, multi-agency undercover investigation.

Operation ‘Fool Around and Find Out’ focused on human trafficking, child predators and illegal immigration.

By the numbers:

Of the 255 suspects arrested, investigators say 141 suspects were charged with soliciting prostitutes; 93 suspects were charged with offering to commit prostitution; 10 other suspects were charged with crimes related to prostitution, such as aiding/abetting a prostitute or transporting a prostitute; and 11 suspects were arrested for traveling to meet a minor for sex or other child-sex-related crimes.

READ: Double murder suspect out on bond busted after bolting from deputies: HCSO

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, four victims of human trafficking were identified and are being offered services from One More Child and Heartland for Children.

What's next:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to provide more information during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: