Bradenton police officers come to the rescue when ducklings fall through a grate

Over the weekend, the Bradenton Police Department was called about some cute little ducklings following their mama across the roadway when half of them fell through a grate.

BPD called for help from the Bradenton Fire Department.

The team came up with a game plan.

Officers blocked several lanes of traffic on Manatee Ave. while the first ducklings were easily plucked up to safety.

What we know:

BPD tells us Officer Giddens is the only first responder with the agility to, well, duck into the sewer, so down he went, handing off ducklings to EMT Harris. Officer Ortiz and Engineer Price manned the "duck box" and monitored traffic.

When all the babies were accounted for, officers waited for mama duck to return, but she never did.

Wildlife experts came to the scene to take the ducklings in to make sure they are properly cared for.

What we don't know:

No one is sure where mama duck disappeared to.