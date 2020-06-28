Bradenton police searching for a missing teen with teardrop tattoo

article

Police in Bradenton are searching for 15-year-old Mathias Williams.

He is 5’9” and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has a tear drop tattoo under his right eye.

He was last seen on June 25 at the Riverwalk when he walked away from his mother.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, white shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yolanda Torres (941)932-9300

