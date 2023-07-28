Bradenton boat burglar steals from vessels at marina, deputies say
BRADENTON, Fla. - The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a man they say is a boat burglar.
Police say the suspect is accused of stealing fishing equipment from several boats at the Tarpon Pointe Marina on June 28.
Anyone with information that may help reel him in is asked to contact Detective Sands at 941-932-9312 or brian.sands@bradentonpd.com.
Police are asking for help identifying the man suspected for burglary. Courtesy: Bradenton Police Department