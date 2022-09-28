Bradenton residents: 'Please conserve water' as wastewater plant threatens to overflow

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Wind Warning
from WED 3:03 PM EDT until WED 6:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County, Manatee County, Sarasota County
10
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:15 PM EDT until WED 7:15 PM EDT, Manatee County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 1:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:23 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Bradenton residents: 'Please conserve water' as wastewater plant threatens to overflow

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Bradenton
FOX 13 News
article

BRADENTON, Fla. - Officials in Bradenton are pleading with residents to reduce water use as one of the wastewater treatment plants is full and could overflow. 

The city said in a tweet that Publics Works staff reported shortly before noon that the plant was in danger of overflowing.

Residents are asked not to wash dishes, do laundry, limit showering and only to flush toilets when absolutely necessary.

The potential overflow is due to persistent, heavy rains from the norther bands of Hurricane Ian. 

Rainfall totals in Manatee County are expected to near 1-foot during the course of the storm.