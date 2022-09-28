Bradenton residents: 'Please conserve water' as wastewater plant threatens to overflow

article

Officials in Bradenton are pleading with residents to reduce water use as one of the wastewater treatment plants is full and could overflow.

The city said in a tweet that Publics Works staff reported shortly before noon that the plant was in danger of overflowing.

Residents are asked not to wash dishes, do laundry, limit showering and only to flush toilets when absolutely necessary.

The potential overflow is due to persistent, heavy rains from the norther bands of Hurricane Ian.

Rainfall totals in Manatee County are expected to near 1-foot during the course of the storm.