Bradenton woman with suspended license crashes into tree while speeding away from law enforcement: FHP

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Bradenton woman sped off an exit ramp in Hillsborough County and hit a tree while being pursued by a trooper early on Sunday morning.

FHP says the driver of a dark blue Mercedes A220, later identified as 25-year-old Sahai Mata Flatts, took off on SR 589 as a trooper was trying to initiate a traffic stop just after 1 a.m.

Mata Flatts reached speeds up to 130 mph as she continued northbound on SR 589, according to officials.

The Mercedes abruptly exited State Road 589 toward Linebaugh and ran off the ramp. Mata Flatts hit a tree and rotated into a chain link fence, according to authorities.

Law enforcement discovered that her license was suspended for failure to submit to DUI testing effective on May 25, 2024, and there were several other active suspensions as well.

Officials say Mata Flatts had red glossy eyes, slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. She was taken to St Joseph's Hospital by EMS after the crash to be medically cleared for arrest.

She was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

According to the arrest report, she's facing the following charges:

Reckless driving with property damage or person injury

Driving under the influence

Refusal to submit to testing

Fleeing to elude highspeed

Driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked

