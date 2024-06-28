Man accused of robbing Walgreens at gunpoint, stealing $2,000 worth of cigarettes: HCSO

A man is accused of robbing a Walgreens clerk at gunpoint and stealing cigarettes from behind the counter, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say surveillance video shows Malcolm Green, 28, walking into the store on West Hillsborough Avenue in Town ‘n’ Country shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

HCSO says Green pulled a gun and told the clerk not to move, then put cartons of cigarettes into a large plastic bag before driving off in a Toyota Camry.

Mugshot courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies, along with Tampa police and ATF investigators, caught up to Green outside Family Dollar on North Nebraska Avenue and arrested him.

Green is facing an armed robbery charge. He also had an active warrant for escape and is on federal probation for possession of a weapon, according to HCSO.

