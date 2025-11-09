Brandon man dead after near head-on Pasco County crash

The Brief A Brandon man is dead after a nearly head-on crash on Blanton Road in Pasco County, according to troopers. They said he failed to negotiate a curve in the road east of County Squire Lane. A Zephyrhills man was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.



A Brandon man is dead after a nearly head-on crash on Blanton Road in Pasco County Saturday evening, according to troopers.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 21-year-old Brandon man was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Blanton Road while two other vehicles, a Chevy Equinox and Kia Sportage, were heading westbound.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

According to officials, the Brandon man failed to negotiate a curve in the road east of County Squire Lane. That's when the Hyundai Elantra went into the westbound lane, hitting the Chevy Equinox nearly head-on.

Troopers said debris from the crash struck the Kia Sportage.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The Brandon man and the driver of the Chevy Equinox, a 28-year-old Zephyrhills man, were both taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, but the Brandon man later died.

The driver of the Kia Sportage, a 26-year-old Brooksville woman, was not injured.

What we don't know:

FHP has not released the identity of the Brandon man who died.