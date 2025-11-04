Armed Pasco County firefighter accused of tailgating driver arrested in ‘road rage’ incident again: PCSO

The Brief A Pasco County firefighter has been arrested in Polk County for road rage for the second time. Dy’Sean Broome, 33, is accused of following a couple closely and then pointing a gun at a passenger who got out of their vehicle to confront him. Broome was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and improper exhibit of a firearm.



A Pasco County firefighter has been arrested in Polk County for road rage for the second time.

The backstory:

According to an affidavit, a woman and her boyfriend were driving northbound on Highway 98 from Bartow toward Lakeland when she noticed an orange Dodge Charger following extremely closely.

She told investigators that she tried to change lanes so the Dodge could pass her, but stated that the driver kept following her closely and changing lanes as she did.

"The next thing you know, they are driving all kinds of crazy," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated. "He points a gun at the other folks."

In the area of Highway 98 S. and Combee Road S., she told investigators that her passenger got out of her vehicle and asked the driver of the Dodge, later identified as Dy’Sean Broome, 33, of Lakeland, if there was an issue.

Then, according to the affidavit, the passenger got back in the vehicle and said that the driver of the Dodge had a gun and pointed it at him.

That’s when the couple called law enforcement.

They said Broome, who works for Pasco Fire Rescue, followed them into downtown Lakeland and they saw him get pulled over by police.

"He had in his lap, that’s right, a clip full of ammunition. We also found a gun in the car and he made statements about protecting himself and all kinds of nonsense," Judd explained.

Broome was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and improper exhibit of a firearm.

The other side:

According to the affidavit, Broome told police that the occupants of the other vehicle were upset with him for either following them or cutting them off.

He added that the couple was following him closely, not the other way around, but, according to the affidavit, ‘investigative resources’ in the area showed that Broome was following the couple.

Second road rage incident

What they're saying:

"We arrested him for road rage and we notified Pasco fire," Judd explained. "But, it’s not the first time we notified Pasco Fire because a while back, we arrested him for road rage. Once again on Highway 98, south of Lakeland. He went to court and pleaded to a disorderly conduct. So, this is the second time. Hey, Pasco Fire, you got a guy here who can’t control his emotions. You got an issue. You put him on a fire rescue truck? I’m just saying you ought to think through this. He didn’t learn after his first operation where he got fined and now he’s pulling guns and chasing people. Dy’Sean, you’re not growing up very fast and you’re already 33 years old."