2-year-old darts into path of truck in Dade City, dies from injuries
DADE CITY, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy was killed on Friday morning when he darted in front of a truck in Dade City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the child was walking with his father northbound on Hilltop Farms Drive when he darted into the path of the truck and was struck.
The child was airlifted to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the truck, a 20-year-old Dade City man, and a passenger were not injured in the tragedy.
The accident is under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was released by the Florida Highway Patrol.