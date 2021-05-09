Brandon man hit, killed on Causeway Boulevard

A 27-year-old man from Brandon was killed Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened around 6:19 a.m. at Causeway Blvd. and 82nd Street South.

Troopers say a 78-year-old man from Wimauma was traveling eastbound on Causeway Blvd. in the outside lane near 82nd Street South when he collided with the 27-year-old man who troopers say was sitting or lying down in the road.

The 27-year-old died at the scene. The 78-year-old man was not injured.

