'Breakin' star Shabba-Doo dies at 65, family says

article

Breakdancing icon and Breakin' star Adolfo "Shabba-Doo" Quiñones has died at the age of 65, according to his family on Wednesday.

Quiñones' sister, Fawn, took to social media to mourn the loss of Shabba-Doo.

"My heart is broken apart," Fawn Quiñones said, in part, on social media.

The announcement comes just hours after Shabba-Doo announced on social media that despite feeling sick, he had tested negative for COVID-19.

Shabba-Doo is best remembered for his role as "Ozone" in the 1984 film Breakin' and the sequel Breakin' 2.

Advertisement

Officials have not released the specifics on how Quiñones died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.