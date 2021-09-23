Brian Laundrie arrest warrant cites 'unauthorized' debit card use after Gabby Petito death

As the search for Brian Laundrie at Florida’s Carlton Reserve entered its fifth day, the 23-year-old was indicted by a grand jury on charges "related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito," specifically his "unauthorized" use of a debit card in the wake of Petito’s death, according to the FBI’s Denver division.

The FBI released the indictment documents tied to the arrest warrant citing alleged "‘Use of Unauthorized Access Devices’ related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," The FBI said in a statement. "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

Shortly before the FBI's announcement, a North Port law firm announced it would offer $20,000 for information leading to Laundrie's location, adding pressure to anyone who may have information about the case.

Anyone with information regarding Petito’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

