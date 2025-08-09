'Brick fan event' returns to Florida State Fairgrounds with bigger builds and bricktastic fun

The Brief The "brick fan event" at the Florida State Fairgrounds runs through Sunday, August 10. Interactive LEGO® activities include life-size builds, racetracks, mosaics and more. FOX 13 viewers can use code FOX at BrickFanEvent.com for a ticket discount.



LEGO lovers of all ages are filling the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend for the annual Brick Fan Event.

It is a massive fan experience celebrating the creativity and community behind one of the world’s most beloved toys.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

From towering life-size builds and interactive build zones to STEM challenges, racetracks, Star Wars galactic creations, and meet-and-greets with professional builders and LEGO Masters champions — the event offers hands-on fun for the whole family.

Tickets and Discounts

Tickets are $25 at the door — but they’re expected to sell out quickly, so buying online in advance is recommended.

FOX 13 viewers can score a special discount by entering the code FOX at checkout on BrickFanEvent.com.

Event Details

Where: Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa

When: Through Sunday, August 10

Tickets: $25 at the door (while supplies last) or online at BrickFanEvent.com — use code FOX for a discount