'Brick fan event' returns to Florida State Fairgrounds with bigger builds and bricktastic fun
TAMPA - LEGO lovers of all ages are filling the Florida State Fairgrounds this weekend for the annual Brick Fan Event.
It is a massive fan experience celebrating the creativity and community behind one of the world’s most beloved toys.
From towering life-size builds and interactive build zones to STEM challenges, racetracks, Star Wars galactic creations, and meet-and-greets with professional builders and LEGO Masters champions — the event offers hands-on fun for the whole family.
Tickets and Discounts
Tickets are $25 at the door — but they’re expected to sell out quickly, so buying online in advance is recommended.
FOX 13 viewers can score a special discount by entering the code FOX at checkout on BrickFanEvent.com.
Event Details
Where: Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa
When: Through Sunday, August 10
Tickets: $25 at the door (while supplies last) or online at BrickFanEvent.com — use code FOX for a discount
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.