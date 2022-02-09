Brightline's first Orlando train arrives

We are getting closer to having high-speed trains connecting Central Florida to South Florida.

A Brightline train arrived in Orlando for the first time on Tuesday and more are on the way.

The train arrived at Brightline's new vehicle maintenance facility just south of Orlando International Airport. It traveled 3,000 miles from Sacramento to get here.

Brightline's Executive Vice President says this is historic not just for Florida but for the country.

"This is the first inner-city rail project to be built in America since the early 1900s. This is big time historic for us and Central Florida gets the distinction of being the first place that they arrive."



The high-speed rail system will connect West Palm Beach to the Orlando airport. Officials say the extension is 70-percent finished.

It's scheduled to open early next year.

