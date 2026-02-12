Lithia development proposal to build homes on strawberry fields advances after unanimous vote

The Brief Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously advanced a proposal significantly increasing housing density on a strawberry field in Lithia. Longtime locals packed the boardroom, citing concerns about traffic and their community’s widespread changes. This measure now heads to state leaders in Tallahassee for review before returning to Hillsborough County for a final vote in April.



A proposal to build over 100 homes on 121 acres of strawberry fields in Lithia is moving forward, despite neighbors warning it would increase traffic in the area.

What we know:

Hillsborough County commissioners unanimously voted 7-0 on Thursday night to advance the controversial development plan.

Dozens of neighbors dressed in red with stop sign stickers made the roughly 20-mile drive from Lithia to downtown Tampa.

A large majority spoke during a public comment period that lasted over an hour at the Frederick B. Karl County Center.

What they're saying:

Among the group gathered was Jessica Scott and her husband, Miles. The couple first moved to Lithia in 2019.

"I enjoy not hearing traffic and sirens," Miles said. "Seeing the stars without light, and now we’re starting to see light pollution."

Jessica worries about how continued growth is affecting the area.

"Most of us have animals. We want peace and quiet," Jessica said. "We don’t want to deal with the traffic, and it’s just becoming overcrowded."

The boardroom was packed as commissioners debated the proposal, which would amend the county’s comprehensive plan for property along County Road 39.

The other side:

Developers are seeking to change the land use to allow one home per acre instead of the current limit of one home for every five acres.

Michael Brooks, a developer for GLH Enterprises, addressed commissioners during the meeting.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Commission

"Every time you make a land use change you can’t put it back," Brooks said. "This board makes land use changes all the time in this rural area."

Local perspective:

Tony Parker has lived in Lithia since he was 10 years old.

The longtime local fears what this change could mean for his community.

"What was once a strawberry field can have houses on it and a McDonald’s up front," Parker said.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Commission

Parker’s concerns extend far beyond this single project.

"The precedent it sets is that every large landowner down Highway 39 will say what about me," he said. "What can I do with my property?"

Miles Scott acknowledged that growth is inevitable yet warns it must be handled carefully.

"Obviously, development needs to happen," Scott said. "We need to continue to grow, but it needs to be done in a sustainable way."

What's next:

The proposal now heads to Tallahassee for state review.

If approved by state leaders, it will return to Hillsborough County for a final vote in April.