Britney Spears under investigation for allegedly striking employee

Pop star Britney Spears is under investigation for allegedly striking an employee at her home.

According to FOX News, Spears is being investigated for alleged battery against a housekeeper who claims the singer struck her, knocking her phone to the ground during an altercation.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Monday morning at Spears' house around 10 a.m.

Officers were called to the Spears residence after the employee claimed to police that Spears got violent during a disagreement, FOX News reported.

The housekeeper was not injured, but did file a complaint with the sheriff’s office.

According to TMZ, the housekeeper claims Spears confronted her when she got back from the vet, they reportedly argued about the dog's wellness -- and then Spears allegedly slapped the housekeeper's phone out of her hands.

An attorney for Spears denied the claim in a statement to Fox News on Thursday.

"This is nothing more than sensational tabloid fodder – an alleged misdemeanor involving a ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," the note reads. "Anyone can make an accusation. This should have been closed immediately."

"The Sherriff’s office itself has said the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor…’ and said ‘there were no injuries,’" her attorney added.

The sheriff’s department relayed to Fox News that their office is still investigating and it’ll all be up to the district attorney’s office to determine whether Spears will be brought up on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Spears is in the middle of a highly publicized conservatorship battle. Last week, her father Jamie Spears said he is ‘willing to step down’ from his role as conservator of the singer's estate. According to a court document obtained by FOX 11, Jamie Spears is working with the court and the singer's attorney to "prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

