Britton Plaza Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure

Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but one Tampa Publix cashier is an exception to that rule.

If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa expect to wait awhile if you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.

"Yes, they do, because they know they're going to get some good customer service," Gloria stated.

Blue's love affair with her customers began 12 years ago.

"She's my favorite," said customer Jaime Duran. "I always get in her line. She's the best."

Customers will wait in a long line to have Gloria Withlock Blue as a cashier.

"Made me feel that I'm being loved by everyone," Gloria added.

This Pied Piper of grocery store cashiers is proud of her work.

"I think I make a lot of people happy. How nice I am. And how respectable. Just love people. Period," Blue said.

Her love is greatly appreciated by her customers.

Gloria Withlock Blue plans to work at Publix until she can't work any more.

"Ms. Gloria is the reason why we come to the Britton Plaza Publix," Melissa Sollenberger, a shopper said. Her husband Steve shared, "We dropped our daughter off at another Publix to go to work and came here because of her."

So how long will Blue work for Publix?

"Until I can't do it anymore," she replied.

Publix customers say it's worth the wait to get Gloria as a cashier.

A time her customers hope will never happen.

"Miss Gloria is a unique individual," said Steve Arevalo, Publix's assistant store manager. "She's a very special type of special."

"I love my job," Blue said.

Blue only works weekends at Publix. She is also a nurse's assistant at a local hospital.