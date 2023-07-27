USC freshman Bronny James released from hospital days after cardiac arrest on campus

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA superstar and the league's all-time leading scorer LeBron James, was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center days after he went into cardiac arrest at the Galen Center at the University of Southern California earlier this week, Los Angeles health officials announced Thursday.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable," Marije Chukumerije, MD, the consulting cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group said in a statement released to The Athletic.

The statement continued to read: "Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

The positive update comes hours after LeBron James broke his silence and posted to social media for the first time since Bronny's medical emergency.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," LeBron James wrote in part on social media Thursday.

Bronny James, a freshman at USC, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during practice Monday morning. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the 911 call was made at 9:26 a.m.

Bronny James at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 18-year-old guard spent four seasons as a standout on the basketball team at Chatsworth's Sierra Canyon. In May, the McDonald's All-American and highly sought-after recruit announced his commitment to USC in an Instagram post.

Arash Marzaki, the founder of Sporting Tribune, reported fellow USC basketball star Vincent Iwuchukwu collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest on campus last July. With proper care, the 7-foot-1 forward returned to the hardwood in time for his freshman season.

It’s unknown if Bronny James has any pre-existing health conditions. He is the first member of the James family to attend college.