I-4 westbound lanes back open after depression causes major delays: FHP
HAINES CITY, Fla. - All westbound lanes of I-4 are now back open after being shut down from Thursday night into Friday morning to fix a depression in the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said multiple lanes were shut down due to the depression.
Troopers responded to an area near milepost 57, and they diverted traffic at exit 58 for several hours.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.