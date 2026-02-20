I-4 westbound lanes back open after depression causes major delays: FHP

The Brief A depression in the roadway on I-4 caused major delays in the westbound lanes of I-4 from Thursday night into Friday morning. All westbound lanes are now back open. Troopers responded to an area near milepost 57, and they diverted traffic at exit 58 for several hours.



All westbound lanes of I-4 are now back open after being shut down from Thursday night into Friday morning to fix a depression in the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said multiple lanes were shut down due to the depression.

PREVIOUS: Depression in road causes major delays on portions of I-4 in Polk County: Deputies

Troopers responded to an area near milepost 57, and they diverted traffic at exit 58 for several hours.