I-4 westbound lanes back open after depression causes major delays: FHP

Published  February 20, 2026 10:21am EST
Haines City
The Brief

    • A depression in the roadway on I-4 caused major delays in the westbound lanes of I-4 from Thursday night into Friday morning.
    • All westbound lanes are now back open.
    • Troopers responded to an area near milepost 57, and they diverted traffic at exit 58 for several hours.

HAINES CITY, Fla. - All westbound lanes of I-4 are now back open after being shut down from Thursday night into Friday morning to fix a depression in the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said multiple lanes were shut down due to the depression.

Troopers responded to an area near milepost 57, and they diverted traffic at exit 58 for several hours.

