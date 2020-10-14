Brooklyn duck becomes social media sensation

There are lots of famous pets online, but a duck living in Brooklyn has become an unlikely social media star.

Instagram sensation Forky the Duck is the companion of Brooklynite Zaida Pugh, an aspiring actress who met Forky on a recent video shoot.

He was purchased by a friend for $65 from a New Jersey farm and after becoming attached to Forky, Zaida adopted him.

Everywhere he goes, people laugh and smile and the cameras come out to see this urban waterfowl.

Named after a character in the Pixar film Toy Story 4, Forky rides the subway and has become a local celebrity of sorts.