Brooksville bar shooting hospitalizes man, investigation ongoing: HCSO

The Brief A shooting early Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Brooksville bar hospitalized a man, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the suspect took off in the victim's white 2021 Dodge Ram Pickup truck. It has since been located. The victim is now in stable condition and remains in the hospital.



The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Brooksville bar that hospitalized one man early on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Deputies responded to Tampa General Hospital in Brooksville where a man was suffering from gunshot wounds. They determined the shooting happened at Savage’s Bar & Grill, on East Jefferson St.

Investigators say that the suspect took off in the victim's white 2021 Dodge Ram Pickup truck. It has since been located.

No arrests have been made and detectives are working to find the person responsible.

READ: Brooksville man killed in near head-on crash in Hernando County

The victim is now in stable condition and remains in the hospital.

What you can do:

Anyone with relevant information about the case is being asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

Anonymous tips can be made through Hernando County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or visiting HernandoCountyCrimeStoppers.com.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube