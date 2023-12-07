Brooksville man accused of having more than 200 child sexual assault images on social media account: HCSO

article

Hernando County deputies have arrested a man they say had hundreds of images depicting child sexual assault.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, in August, detectives received information that Ryan Hohman may be in possession of child pornography and were granted a search warrant for his home.

On Tuesday, detectives pulled Hohman over for driving a vehicle with a suspended license and took him into custody.

While interviewing Hohman, investigators said he admitted to owning a social media account that contained more than 200 images of child sexual assault material.

Hohman has been charged with 93 counts of possession of child pornography and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Hernando County CrimeStoppers at 1-866-990-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tipsters will remain anonymous.