Uber driver, passenger killed in head-on crash with fleeing suspect in stolen car on Sunshine Skyway: FHP

article

A fleeing suspect is accused of causing a deadly crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge that claimed the lives of an Uber driver and his passenger on Wednesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old South Florida man in a stolen Ford Mustang rammed a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office patrol car when deputies tried to pull him over.

Officials say the man, later identified as Leosvany Arias Roman, fled on southbound I-275 at a high rate of speed.

HCSO says its aerial unit tracked the Mustang and was able to give updates on its location.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

When a state trooper tried to pull over the Mustang as it reached the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, FHP says it collided with the FHP vehicle, continued southbound to the top of the bridge, turned around and rammed the FHP vehicle before continuing at high-speed, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-275.

According to FHP, as the Mustang approached the northern rest area, it collided with an Uber driver in a Dodge Caravan traveling with three passengers.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers say the Uber driver, a 33-year-old Bradenton man, and one passenger, a 52-year-old man from Ohio, were killed in the crash. Two other passengers in the Caravan, a 51-year-old woman from Ohio and a 24-year-old Ohio woman, were seriously injured in the crash.

Roman also sustained serious injuries in the crash. He is being charged with felony murder, vehicular homicide, aggravated fleeing and eluding involving death, driving with a suspended license involving death and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

A state trooper suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The fatal crash closed the southbound lanes of I-275 until 6:40 a.m.