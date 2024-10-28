Brooksville man faces second round of child porn charges: HSCO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Two additional victims have been identified as Hernando County Sherriff’s Office continues to mount additional evidence in an ongoing child porn case.

Cameron Michael Szada Daubert, 23, was arrested in Hernando County on May 17, 2024, after a nearly year-long investigation showed he had child porn, Hernando County says.

Mugshot of Cameron Michael Szada-Daubert. Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Search warrants for his home, devices, and social media accounts showed he had four files of child sexual abuse material, which he obtained using two different online accounts. Officials say he used these accounts to send and receive nude images and videos of underage kids.

HCSO officials say that the two accounts were a part of 13 overall online accounts linked to Szada-Daubert, seven of which are believed to be used to communicate with underage kids.

Hernando County investigators identified five of the seven victims during their initial investigation, three of whom chose to press charges against Szada-Daubert.

That was until Oct. 28, 2024, when the HCSO announced they had identified the remaining two victims and were levying additional charges.

Daubert was arrested again at his Brooksville home on Oct. 28. He is being held at the Hernando County Detention Center, and his bond is set at $85,000.

After both rounds of charges, Szada-Daubert faces the following:

Four counts of possession of child pornography

29 counts of showing obscene material to a minor

Four counts of soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services and

Five counts of unlawful use of a two-way device

