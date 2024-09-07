Brooksville restaurant serves specialty oysters

On Ponce De Leon Boulevard lies a restaurant in Brooksville where locals say you can get the best oysters in the area.

"All the back roads lead to Bob's. Everyone goes, ‘What’s Bob's?' Bob's stands for Brooksville Oyster Bar," said owner Blair Hensley. "The Brooksville Oyster Bar is a unique spot. It's in the middle of nowhere but in the center of everything."

Hensley is an oyster fan and has taken that passion and turned it into this successful restaurant.

"It's a fresh seafood concept," he said. "We have raw oysters, we have charbroiled oysters, then we have specialty oysters where we do cajun, garlic, parmesan, salt, pepper, bacon and, of course, butter and garlic."

Hensley speaks of their oyster offerings with confidence.

"Some people are scared of oysters in the restaurant business. Oysters can be kind of tricky, but, you know, I think we figured that out," explained Hensley.

Beyond the good food, they serve up an experience.

"The Brooksville Oyster Bar, it's a local place, it's like Cheers, everyone knows your name," shared Hensley, "When you walk in, you almost know everybody there."

To visit Bob's for yourself, they are located at 14445 Ponce De Leon Blvd. in Brooksville.

To learn more about them and see their menu, click here.

