Brooksville woman killed in hit-and-run crash while walking on Hernando road: FHP

The Brief A 54-year-old Brooksville woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Hernando County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators believe that the vehicle that struck the woman was possibly a Ford pickup truck or SUV. Anyone with information about this incident, suspect vehicle or suspect driver is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.



The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who hit and killed a Brooksville woman on Thursday night as she walked alongside Wiscon Road.

What we know:

Troopers say the 54-year-old woman was walking along the edge of Wiscon Road, just west of Mullers Road, when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound.

READ: Tampa Police Department employee accused of creating law enforcement credentials for a family member

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman died at the scene of the crash and the driver took off.

Investigators believe that the vehicle that struck the woman was possibly a Ford pickup truck or SUV.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident, suspect vehicle or suspect driver is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.