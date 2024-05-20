Brush fire closes parts of I-75 in Venice, traffic diverted: Troopers
VENICE, Fla. - A Venice brush fire is causing delays on I-75 near Laurel Road Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers and emergency workers are monitoring the brush fire, which is near I-75 lanes, south of Laurel Road in Venice.
FHP said they are diverting traffic from the southbound lanes of I-75 at the Laurel Road exit, which is causing major backups in the area. Cameras in the area show law enforcement blocking off all lanes as traffic moves off the interstate.
The southbound lanes of I-75 remain open south of the Jacaranda Boulevard exit, troopers said.
US 41 is open as an alternate route for drivers avoiding the area.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter