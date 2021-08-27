Buccaneers specialty license plate redesigned to honor Super Bowl champs

article

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can show their pride with a specialty license plate reflecting the team’s recent Super Bowl win.

The Buccaneers original specialty license plate was approved during the 1994 legislative session and has since undergone three design revisions with the latest stating the words ‘Super Bowl Champions’ at the bottom and the Super Bowl LV logo on the side.

Anyone interested in purchasing the newly designed license plate can visit their area tax collector office or license plate agency.

A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found on the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.

