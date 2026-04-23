Bucs fans double down on draft night fun with two can’t-miss parties; Here’s what to know

The Brief The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting two major draft night events: a free block party in downtown St. Pete and a multi-day Beach Bash at TradeWinds Resort. Fans can watch the draft live, meet team personalities, and take part in games, giveaways, and entertainment. Tampa Bay holds the No. 15 overall pick, with defense widely seen as a top priority. However, the team could still surprise fans.



Buccaneers fans don’t have to pick between watching the NFL Draft and celebrating it. This year, they can do both.

The team is rolling out two fan experiences across the Tampa Bay area, turning draft night into a full-scale event from downtown St. Pete to the Gulf beaches.

Downtown goes big with a free block party

The Buccaneers’ first-ever Draft Block Party takes over Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg.

The free event starts at 7 p.m., one hour before the draft. Fans can expect a large outdoor viewing setup, giveaways, games, food trucks, and appearances from team legends and personalities.

No tickets are required. It’s built to be a high-energy, show-up-and-celebrate atmosphere as the picks come in.

Beach Bash delivers a full weekend escape

A short drive away, the Bucs Beach Bash at TradeWinds Resort offers a different vibe.

The event runs April 23 through April 26, combining draft watch parties with a vacation-style setting. There’s live entertainment, fan games, and a concert by "Follow Me" hit-maker, Uncle Kracker.

Fans can join cornhole tournaments, trivia contests, and themed activities. VIP packages include perks like premium access, drink vouchers, and Bucs gear.

What's next:

The biggest moment comes when Tampa Bay goes on the clock with the No. 15 pick.

Many expect the team to target defense, especially edge rushers or inside linebackers. The Bucs haven’t had a double-digit sack leader in several seasons.

Still, general manager Jason Licht has kept options open, pointing to the balance between immediate needs and long-term planning.

That unpredictability adds to the energy, especially with fans watching together in real time.