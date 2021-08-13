Bucs fans ready to see Super Bowl champions take field in front of packed Ray-J

There's no confusing preseason with the Super Bowl, but Hall of Fame Buccaneers fan Keith 'Big Nasty' Kunzig is sure the crowd will be bigger than it was the night the Bucs made NFL history.

"I am telling you right now, I am so jacked to get everybody back together," Kunzig said. "I am looking for that home-field advantage this year, so I am pretty excited."

Tom Brady himself announced in June that Ray-J would feature 100% capacity and that all 65,000 seats would be for sale.

There are a few rules though.

Masks are no longer required but are optional for the fully vaccinated, are recommended for those who are not, and are recommended for everyone in indoor spaces.

The Bucs point out masks are another way to rock your colors and be a good teammate.

Hall of Fame Bucs fan 'Captain' Tim Young says there's no need to jeopardize those with weakened immune systems, like himself.

"You just have to use common sense," he said. "I hope our massive tailgate all the way into the stadium people do that. It's up to every individual to take their own responsibility."

No bags are allowed, only small clutches.

Tickets are all mobile and purchases are cashless.

"Let’s face it, a lot of people have passed away," said Kunzig. "Take it seriously."

With a full house, when the Bucs are in the red zone, even during preseason, it might feel a little like the title is on the line.

Pent-up Bucs fans will feel right at home.

"Fire the cannons," said Kunzig. "I can't wait. We are going to hear a lot of it this year."

The parking lots will open three hours ahead of Saturday night's 7:30 game.

For more information, you can head to https://www.buccaneers.com/stadium/fan-gameday-playbook